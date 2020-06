Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage playground game room media room

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking playground garage media room

Move in ready Walker Ranch gated community home on corner lot with large private backyard and huge oak trees! Relax in the spacious family room and decide if you want to dine formerly or casually or slip out back to enjoy the covered back patio overlooking yard with a stone wall. When it is time to gather for homework or play games gather in the large upstairs family/media room/game room. When you are ready to retire for the night, the master suite is large enough for a reading area to rest in. A full bed/bath down located downstairs. Spacious kitchen with granite and gas cooking to enjoy guests at the island while you cook. Desirable NEISD schools! Located near shopping, entertainment and park with running trails and playground.