13011 Feather Ridge Drive

Amenities

dogs allowed fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 3/2 2 story home nestled in the Feather ridge subdivision. Carpet in the bedrooms, ceramic tile in kitchen. Eat in kitchen with small bar area between living room and kitchen. Living room has fireplace but owner has blocked it off from use. Large backyard, storage building can be used, but it is not weather proof. Apply at www.ReHomingTexas.com, all applicants 18 or older must submit application. $400 pet fee nonrefundable, some restrictions apply. Use Pet Screening link. ONE CAT only, back fence is not dog proof. https://rehomingtexas.petscreening.com Screening criteria can be found at www.ReHomingTexas.com/tenant. Verify Room sizes and schools.