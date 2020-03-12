All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 13011 Feather Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
13011 Feather Ridge Drive
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:46 AM

13011 Feather Ridge Drive

13011 Feather Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13011 Feather Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX 78233
Valley Forge

Amenities

dogs allowed
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3/2 2 story home nestled in the Feather ridge subdivision. Carpet in the bedrooms, ceramic tile in kitchen. Eat in kitchen with small bar area between living room and kitchen. Living room has fireplace but owner has blocked it off from use. Large backyard, storage building can be used, but it is not weather proof. Apply at www.ReHomingTexas.com, all applicants 18 or older must submit application. $400 pet fee nonrefundable, some restrictions apply. Use Pet Screening link. ONE CAT only, back fence is not dog proof. https://rehomingtexas.petscreening.com Screening criteria can be found at www.ReHomingTexas.com/tenant. Verify Room sizes and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13011 Feather Ridge Drive have any available units?
13011 Feather Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 13011 Feather Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13011 Feather Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13011 Feather Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13011 Feather Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13011 Feather Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 13011 Feather Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13011 Feather Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13011 Feather Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13011 Feather Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 13011 Feather Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13011 Feather Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 13011 Feather Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13011 Feather Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13011 Feather Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13011 Feather Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13011 Feather Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Collection Overlook
4934 Woodstone Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Vizcaya
1400 Patricia
San Antonio, TX 78213
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78233
Oxford at Medical Center
8639 Fairhaven St
San Antonio, TX 78229
Oak Terrace
9203 IH-10 West
San Antonio, TX 78230
Pecos Flats
1210 Hunt Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Summit of Thousand Oaks
1550 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Jackson Square Apartment Homes
2500 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio