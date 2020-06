Amenities

patio / balcony garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Take advantage of small electric bills with solar panels. Adorable home with wood laminate and tile down and new carpeting upstairs. All bedrooms up. Includes refrig. Large master with oversized closet. Great back yard with sprinkler system for watering. Non-smokers only. Great area, close to UTSA, USAA, I-10.