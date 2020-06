Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

I am a senior at University of Texas at San Antonio, however, due to family circumstances I’ll be moving back home and need someone to take over my leasing contract. I will be willing to pay for rent up to October and immediate move in available now! Everything is included such as living room and bedroom furniture, cable, WiFi, washer and dryer, parking, amenities, 24 hour gym, clubhouse, pool, and direct transport to the university.