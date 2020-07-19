All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 12818 HUNTING HAWK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
12818 HUNTING HAWK
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:55 PM

12818 HUNTING HAWK

12818 Hunting Hawk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12818 Hunting Hawk, San Antonio, TX 78249
Hunter's Chase

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/64580fd0d3 ---- Move in 1/8/2019* Security Deposit $1595, Cleaning Deposit $300*Fantastic Rental * One Story Three Bedroom home located in a popular northwest neighborhood * Large living area * Archways * Eat in kitchen with Island * Window Box seat in dining area * Three nice sized bedroom * Split Master Suite with full bath and walk in closet * Two car garage with Opener * Water Softener * Backyard has patio and mature trees. * Great location!**NO PETS ALLOWED**

Rent Includes: Condo/HOA Fees, HOA Amenities Min/Max Months: 12/24 Ceiling Fan Disposal Island Stove Utility Room Vinyl Walk In Closet(S)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12818 HUNTING HAWK have any available units?
12818 HUNTING HAWK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12818 HUNTING HAWK have?
Some of 12818 HUNTING HAWK's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12818 HUNTING HAWK currently offering any rent specials?
12818 HUNTING HAWK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12818 HUNTING HAWK pet-friendly?
No, 12818 HUNTING HAWK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12818 HUNTING HAWK offer parking?
Yes, 12818 HUNTING HAWK offers parking.
Does 12818 HUNTING HAWK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12818 HUNTING HAWK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12818 HUNTING HAWK have a pool?
No, 12818 HUNTING HAWK does not have a pool.
Does 12818 HUNTING HAWK have accessible units?
No, 12818 HUNTING HAWK does not have accessible units.
Does 12818 HUNTING HAWK have units with dishwashers?
No, 12818 HUNTING HAWK does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Renata
9939 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Canyon Point
16550 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Alamo Park
2355 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78218
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur
San Antonio, TX 78229
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78249
Sereno Park Apartments
3903 SE Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio