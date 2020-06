Amenities

Located close to UTSA, La Cantera and The Rim, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome is centrally located to the medical center as well. This home features all new interior paint, updated carpet in the bedroom, wood flooring in the living areas and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. The open floorplan and vaulted ceiling add to the charm of this home. The 3rd bedroom could be used as an office or second living area. Massive oak trees shade the entire yard and massive deck.