Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

12326 ALMENDRA DR

12326 Almendra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12326 Almendra Drive, San Antonio, TX 78247
Blossom Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful one story home split bedroom plan on cul-de-sac street that backs up to greenbelt area. Lots of wildlife including deer & biking trails in McAllister Park/River Authority area behind this home. 9 foot ceilings throughout. Big kitchen and breakfast area open to living area and look out to treed back yard. Separate whirlpool tub and shower in master bath and large walk in closet. Hardwood floors in dining that can also be an office. May consider removing carpet and installing plank vinyl wood look flooring after tenants vacate. This has great access to airport, 281, 1604. Call Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12326 ALMENDRA DR have any available units?
12326 ALMENDRA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12326 ALMENDRA DR have?
Some of 12326 ALMENDRA DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12326 ALMENDRA DR currently offering any rent specials?
12326 ALMENDRA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12326 ALMENDRA DR pet-friendly?
No, 12326 ALMENDRA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12326 ALMENDRA DR offer parking?
Yes, 12326 ALMENDRA DR offers parking.
Does 12326 ALMENDRA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12326 ALMENDRA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12326 ALMENDRA DR have a pool?
Yes, 12326 ALMENDRA DR has a pool.
Does 12326 ALMENDRA DR have accessible units?
No, 12326 ALMENDRA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12326 ALMENDRA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12326 ALMENDRA DR does not have units with dishwashers.

