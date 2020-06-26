12326 ALMENDRA DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful one story home split bedroom plan on cul-de-sac street that backs up to greenbelt area. Lots of wildlife including deer & biking trails in McAllister Park/River Authority area behind this home. 9 foot ceilings throughout. Big kitchen and breakfast area open to living area and look out to treed back yard. Separate whirlpool tub and shower in master bath and large walk in closet. Hardwood floors in dining that can also be an office. May consider removing carpet and installing plank vinyl wood look flooring after tenants vacate. This has great access to airport, 281, 1604. Call Today!