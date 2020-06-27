All apartments in San Antonio
12311 Course View Dr
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:45 AM

12311 Course View Dr

12311 Course View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12311 Course View Drive, San Antonio, TX 78221

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath house located in the highly sought out Mission Del Lago community. This house has an open floor plan with tile throughout and wood laminate flooring in all bedrooms. Floor to ceiling windows overlook the lake and golf course in the living area and master bedroom. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Two sided fireplace between living area and master bedroom. Master has a door that leads to the back patio for easy access to enjoy the view. Large covered back patio that is great for entertaining!! This is a must see! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12311 Course View Dr have any available units?
12311 Course View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12311 Course View Dr have?
Some of 12311 Course View Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12311 Course View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12311 Course View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12311 Course View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12311 Course View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12311 Course View Dr offer parking?
No, 12311 Course View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12311 Course View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12311 Course View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12311 Course View Dr have a pool?
No, 12311 Course View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12311 Course View Dr have accessible units?
No, 12311 Course View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12311 Course View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12311 Course View Dr has units with dishwashers.
