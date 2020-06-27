12311 Course View Dr

Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath house located in the highly sought out Mission Del Lago community. This house has an open floor plan with tile throughout and wood laminate flooring in all bedrooms. Floor to ceiling windows overlook the lake and golf course in the living area and master bedroom. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Two sided fireplace between living area and master bedroom. Master has a door that leads to the back patio for easy access to enjoy the view. Large covered back patio that is great for entertaining!! This is a must see! Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
