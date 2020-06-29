1223 Shadwell Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228 Donaldson Terrace
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NOTE* Landlord willing to provide appliances on needed basis. This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment has been completely remodeled from top to bottom! New everything! Make this your new home, and fall in love.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1223 SHADWELL DR have any available units?
