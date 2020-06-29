All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:09 AM

1223 SHADWELL DR

1223 Shadwell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1223 Shadwell Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Donaldson Terrace

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NOTE* Landlord willing to provide appliances on needed basis. This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment has been completely remodeled from top to bottom! New everything! Make this your new home, and fall in love.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 SHADWELL DR have any available units?
1223 SHADWELL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1223 SHADWELL DR currently offering any rent specials?
1223 SHADWELL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 SHADWELL DR pet-friendly?
No, 1223 SHADWELL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1223 SHADWELL DR offer parking?
No, 1223 SHADWELL DR does not offer parking.
Does 1223 SHADWELL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 SHADWELL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 SHADWELL DR have a pool?
No, 1223 SHADWELL DR does not have a pool.
Does 1223 SHADWELL DR have accessible units?
No, 1223 SHADWELL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 SHADWELL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 SHADWELL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1223 SHADWELL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1223 SHADWELL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
