San Antonio, TX
12223 Stoney Crossing
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:40 PM

12223 Stoney Crossing

12223 Stoney Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

12223 Stoney Crossing, San Antonio, TX 78247
Ridgestone

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
3 Br 2.5 Bath 1 Car Garage. Rent Includes yard maintenance. Refrigerator,Washer and Dryer Included. Updated property , new paint, new flooring, granite kitchen counters and bathroom counter. Big Back yard and HOA Pool and Playground less than 1/4 mile away.Contact Listing Broker Directly for Application Do not use Zillow or 3rd Party Application.Tenant applicants contact Listing Broker for TAR application and $65 fee for each applicant/tenant over 18. Paypal application fee to Broker Justin Crisp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12223 Stoney Crossing have any available units?
12223 Stoney Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12223 Stoney Crossing have?
Some of 12223 Stoney Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12223 Stoney Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
12223 Stoney Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12223 Stoney Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 12223 Stoney Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12223 Stoney Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 12223 Stoney Crossing offers parking.
Does 12223 Stoney Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12223 Stoney Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12223 Stoney Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 12223 Stoney Crossing has a pool.
Does 12223 Stoney Crossing have accessible units?
No, 12223 Stoney Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 12223 Stoney Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 12223 Stoney Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
