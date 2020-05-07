All apartments in San Antonio
/
San Antonio, TX
/
12215 Stable Fork Dr
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

12215 Stable Fork Dr

12215 Stable Fork Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12215 Stable Fork Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249
Oakmont Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/13a0e4d056 ---- This beautiful two story home has two large living room areas. One living room areas has a wood burning fire place. The kitchen has beautiful counter tops and cabinets. This house is located extremely close to the medical center and is traveling distance and easy commute to I10 and 1604. This property won\'t last long on the market. Call us today! Tenant will be required to pay $25.00/mo to RPM for property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** A/C Bedrooms Upstairs Dine In Kitchen Easy Commute To 1604 Easy Commute To I10 Near Medical Center Pets Allowed Spacious Backyard Two Car Garage Two Story Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12215 Stable Fork Dr have any available units?
12215 Stable Fork Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12215 Stable Fork Dr have?
Some of 12215 Stable Fork Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12215 Stable Fork Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12215 Stable Fork Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12215 Stable Fork Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12215 Stable Fork Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12215 Stable Fork Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12215 Stable Fork Dr offers parking.
Does 12215 Stable Fork Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12215 Stable Fork Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12215 Stable Fork Dr have a pool?
No, 12215 Stable Fork Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12215 Stable Fork Dr have accessible units?
No, 12215 Stable Fork Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12215 Stable Fork Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12215 Stable Fork Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

