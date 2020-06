Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated range

Oh so cute!! With a "Back in the Day" ambiance feel. The hardwood flooring and arched doorways giving a warm flair. All this with today's updated features of granite counters and gas stove, Art Deco flooring in the bath. Covered front porch overlooking Smith Park. Back yard for cookouts and relaxing. Great location in the heart of the creative arts district. Close to the highway, eateries, coffee/tea shop and HEB. Walk to the bus stop. Ready for an immediate move in.