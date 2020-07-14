120 Ninth St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access package receiving trash valet yoga cats allowed accessible coffee bar concierge key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community

Welcome home to 120 Ninth Street, San Antonio's premier River Walk North community. Located with direct access to the River Walk and just a short stroll to some of the best original restaurants and bars San Antonio has to offer. Located in the heart of city our community is perfect for work, school or play. 120 Ninth Street offers custom One, Two and Loft Style Apartment Homes. Our apartment homes feature several well-considered upgrades including solar shades, wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen backsplashes, kitchen islands, custom tile shower and walk out balconies and patios. Join the community excitement and enjoy our infinity pool and outdoor lounge, urban courtyard and fire pit, bark park, state-of-the-art fitness and wellness center, rooftop balconies and so much more. Come visit us and see for yourself why this new community is alive with luxury and creating a buzz throughout the city.