San Antonio, TX
120 Ninth St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:36 PM

120 Ninth St

120 9th Street · (210) 899-5080
Rent Special
TWO MONTHS FREE RENT
Location

120 9th Street, San Antonio, TX 78215
Downtown San Antonio

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1314 · Avail. now

$1,248

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

Unit 1416 · Avail. now

$1,248

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 568 sqft

Unit 1115 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,474

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1525 · Avail. Jul 25

$3,073

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1190 sqft

Unit 1213 · Avail. now

$2,039

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 1418 · Avail. now

$2,039

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 120 Ninth St.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
yoga
cats allowed
accessible
coffee bar
concierge
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome home to 120 Ninth Street, San Antonio's premier River Walk North community. Located with direct access to the River Walk and just a short stroll to some of the best original restaurants and bars San Antonio has to offer. Located in the heart of city our community is perfect for work, school or play. 120 Ninth Street offers custom One, Two and Loft Style Apartment Homes. Our apartment homes feature several well-considered upgrades including solar shades, wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen backsplashes, kitchen islands, custom tile shower and walk out balconies and patios. Join the community excitement and enjoy our infinity pool and outdoor lounge, urban courtyard and fire pit, bark park, state-of-the-art fitness and wellness center, rooftop balconies and so much more. Come visit us and see for yourself why this new community is alive with luxury and creating a buzz throughout the city.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions:
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $35/month. Controlled Access Parking Garage and Street Parking available. Reserved spaces available within the Parking Garage. Please call for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Ninth St have any available units?
120 Ninth St has 50 units available starting at $1,248 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Ninth St have?
Some of 120 Ninth St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Ninth St currently offering any rent specials?
120 Ninth St is offering the following rent specials: TWO MONTHS FREE RENT
Is 120 Ninth St pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Ninth St is pet friendly.
Does 120 Ninth St offer parking?
Yes, 120 Ninth St offers parking.
Does 120 Ninth St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Ninth St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Ninth St have a pool?
Yes, 120 Ninth St has a pool.
Does 120 Ninth St have accessible units?
Yes, 120 Ninth St has accessible units.
Does 120 Ninth St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Ninth St has units with dishwashers.
