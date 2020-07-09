11938 Silent Cyn

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 story in Silent Canyon. 3 Bedrooms 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, office/study with closet, open spacious living area, kitchen granite countertops, large kitchen island with lots of storage, plenty of space in the backyard, water softener, wood faux blinds throughout.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



