11914 Las Vegas Street

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Very Nice 3 BR Home in NE San Antonio - Property Id: 133138



MOVE IN READY TODAY: Very nice home on a quiet street in NE San Antonio. Close to 1000 Oaks, Nacogdoches Road, Morgan's Wonderland and Toyota Field. Good schools. Good neighborhood with good neighbors. Spacious fenced back yard. Great 11 year tenants just moved out. They thanked me for the way that I consistently took care of the home and their family. I just (8/19) invested in a complete interior re-modeling including complete new high quality flooring throughout, new inviting bath remodel, full kitchen remodel with new major appliances. Recent Air Conditioning upgrade, new roof, new overhead and side garage doors, new French doors to patio area, new miniblinds through out, much more. Interior photos taken at night. I am looking for reliable new long term tenants now. Home is ready for move-in today. Contact me through the link and complete the brief questionnaire emailed to you to schedule a viewing. I will arrange for you to have access. Be the first tenants after the remodel!

No Pets Allowed



