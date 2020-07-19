11811 Oak Water

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Home In Rivermist - Beautiful home in Rivermist ready for move in! Large over-sized master bdrm, two living areas, two dining areas, ample storage throughout the home. The master bath has a lrg garden bathtub, walk in shower, ceramic tile floors, and cultured marble counter tops. Huge backyard, covered patio, two car garage, & laundry room inside. Come take a look you won't be disappointed. Residents will pay a monthly fee of $25 for the Strategic Resident Program. Includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days



(RLNE4904167)