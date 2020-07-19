All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

11811 Oak Water

11811 Oak Water · No Longer Available
Location

11811 Oak Water, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
bathtub
Beautiful Home In Rivermist - Beautiful home in Rivermist ready for move in! Large over-sized master bdrm, two living areas, two dining areas, ample storage throughout the home. The master bath has a lrg garden bathtub, walk in shower, ceramic tile floors, and cultured marble counter tops. Huge backyard, covered patio, two car garage, & laundry room inside. Come take a look you won't be disappointed. Residents will pay a monthly fee of $25 for the Strategic Resident Program. Includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days

(RLNE4904167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11811 Oak Water have any available units?
11811 Oak Water doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11811 Oak Water have?
Some of 11811 Oak Water's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11811 Oak Water currently offering any rent specials?
11811 Oak Water is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11811 Oak Water pet-friendly?
Yes, 11811 Oak Water is pet friendly.
Does 11811 Oak Water offer parking?
Yes, 11811 Oak Water offers parking.
Does 11811 Oak Water have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11811 Oak Water does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11811 Oak Water have a pool?
No, 11811 Oak Water does not have a pool.
Does 11811 Oak Water have accessible units?
No, 11811 Oak Water does not have accessible units.
Does 11811 Oak Water have units with dishwashers?
No, 11811 Oak Water does not have units with dishwashers.
