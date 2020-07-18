All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:15 AM

11616 CAPROCK ST

11616 Cap Rock · (210) 862-6200
Location

11616 Cap Rock, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1894 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Soaring 2-STORY ENTRY. GORGEOUS TILE and WOOD FLOORS throughout entire ground floor. GRANITE kitchen countertops. STAINLESS STEEL appliances. CHEF'S STYLE gas cook-top. Under-cabinet mounted toaster oven. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. MIRRORED ACCENT WALLS in dining area and MASTER SUITE. Laminate wood upstairs OFFICE SPACE with DESK INCLUDED. Carpeting only in upstairs bedrooms. SOLID SURFACE bathroom countertops with UNDER-MOUNT SINKS. EXTRA SPACIOUS ROOMS. AMPLE STORAGE. HUGE UTILITY ROOM with WASHER and DRYER INCLUDED. Money and labor saving BENEFITS of a WATER SOFTENER! All NESTLED in a QUIET TWISTED OAK PARK-LIKE GATED-COMMUNITY SETTING with MANNED SECURITY GATE, REGULAR SECURITY PATROLS, TENNIS COURTS, duck-filled POND, HIKING TRAILS and more. FURNITURE PIECES in the images INCLUDED, or CAN BE REMOVED per your requirements. EXTRA LARGE 2-CAR GARAGE. 360 DEGREE (ZOOM, TILT, PAN, TURN) VIRTUAL TOUR: https://photos.app.goo.gl/fvGZkFvgmddRNToB6

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11616 CAPROCK ST have any available units?
11616 CAPROCK ST has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11616 CAPROCK ST have?
Some of 11616 CAPROCK ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11616 CAPROCK ST currently offering any rent specials?
11616 CAPROCK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11616 CAPROCK ST pet-friendly?
No, 11616 CAPROCK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11616 CAPROCK ST offer parking?
Yes, 11616 CAPROCK ST offers parking.
Does 11616 CAPROCK ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11616 CAPROCK ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11616 CAPROCK ST have a pool?
No, 11616 CAPROCK ST does not have a pool.
Does 11616 CAPROCK ST have accessible units?
No, 11616 CAPROCK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 11616 CAPROCK ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 11616 CAPROCK ST does not have units with dishwashers.
