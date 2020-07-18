11616 CAPROCK ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Soaring 2-STORY ENTRY. GORGEOUS TILE and WOOD FLOORS throughout entire ground floor. GRANITE kitchen countertops. STAINLESS STEEL appliances. CHEF'S STYLE gas cook-top. Under-cabinet mounted toaster oven. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. MIRRORED ACCENT WALLS in dining area and MASTER SUITE. Laminate wood upstairs OFFICE SPACE with DESK INCLUDED. Carpeting only in upstairs bedrooms. SOLID SURFACE bathroom countertops with UNDER-MOUNT SINKS. EXTRA SPACIOUS ROOMS. AMPLE STORAGE. HUGE UTILITY ROOM with WASHER and DRYER INCLUDED. Money and labor saving BENEFITS of a WATER SOFTENER! All NESTLED in a QUIET TWISTED OAK PARK-LIKE GATED-COMMUNITY SETTING with MANNED SECURITY GATE, REGULAR SECURITY PATROLS, TENNIS COURTS, duck-filled POND, HIKING TRAILS and more. FURNITURE PIECES in the images INCLUDED, or CAN BE REMOVED per your requirements. EXTRA LARGE 2-CAR GARAGE. 360 DEGREE (ZOOM, TILT, PAN, TURN) VIRTUAL TOUR: https://photos.app.goo.gl/fvGZkFvgmddRNToB6