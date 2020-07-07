11542 Highland Cattle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Mention id# 1509. This new home community offers large one and two story, three and four bedroom homes with beautiful finishes, well-designed floor plans, and the kind of amenities associated with a luxury lifestyle. Each home comes with granite countertops throughout featuring 6 inch granite backsplashes, whirlpool stainless steel appliances, including gas range and side by side refrigerators, washer and gas dryer connections and more. When it comes to great community amenities, they have it all...lush landscaping, leasing office, poolside bbq facility, boutique swimming pool, fitness center and on-site management & maintenance. Call today for a free tour!