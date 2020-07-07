All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11542 Highland Cattle

11542 Highland Cattle · No Longer Available
Location

11542 Highland Cattle, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mention id# 1509. This new home community offers large one and two story, three and four bedroom homes with beautiful finishes, well-designed floor plans, and the kind of amenities associated with a luxury lifestyle. Each home comes with granite countertops throughout featuring 6 inch granite backsplashes, whirlpool stainless steel appliances, including gas range and side by side refrigerators, washer and gas dryer connections and more. When it comes to great community amenities, they have it all...lush landscaping, leasing office, poolside bbq facility, boutique swimming pool, fitness center and on-site management & maintenance. Call today for a free tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11542 Highland Cattle have any available units?
11542 Highland Cattle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11542 Highland Cattle have?
Some of 11542 Highland Cattle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11542 Highland Cattle currently offering any rent specials?
11542 Highland Cattle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11542 Highland Cattle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11542 Highland Cattle is pet friendly.
Does 11542 Highland Cattle offer parking?
No, 11542 Highland Cattle does not offer parking.
Does 11542 Highland Cattle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11542 Highland Cattle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11542 Highland Cattle have a pool?
Yes, 11542 Highland Cattle has a pool.
Does 11542 Highland Cattle have accessible units?
No, 11542 Highland Cattle does not have accessible units.
Does 11542 Highland Cattle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11542 Highland Cattle has units with dishwashers.

