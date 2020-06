Amenities

- WOW - this is a true Enchanted Forest gem. Situated on a dynamic lot with tons of mature trees this one story features gorgeous newly refinished hard wood floors in master and living room plus no carpet in entire house. New granite in the kitchen and master bath, stunning fireplace, and cozy breakfast area highlight the home. Two living and two eating areas plus 3 bedrooms, huge covered porch and a shed!!



(RLNE4768948)