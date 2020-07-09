NICE TWO STORY 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH WITH STUDY OR OPTIONAL 5TH BEDROOM. INTERIOR FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT. ALL NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS AND LAMINATE FLOORING DOWNSTAIRS. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH OPEN KITCHEN THAT LOOKS INTO LIVING ROOM. KITCHEN HAS BREAKFAST AREA AND INCLUDES A FRIDGE. ALL ROOMS UPSTAIRS AS WELL AS THE LAUNDRY THAT INCLUDES WASHER/DRYER. NICE SIZED MASTER WITH FULL BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET. ALL ROOMS HAVE CEILING FANS TO HELP WITH COOLING. FINAL CLEAN TO BE DONE BEFORE MOVE IN. A/C FILTERS INCLUDED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 Jetlyn Drive have any available units?
