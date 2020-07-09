All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:07 PM

115 Jetlyn Drive

115 Jetlyn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

115 Jetlyn Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NICE TWO STORY 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH WITH STUDY OR OPTIONAL 5TH BEDROOM. INTERIOR FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT. ALL NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS AND LAMINATE FLOORING DOWNSTAIRS. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH OPEN KITCHEN THAT LOOKS INTO LIVING ROOM. KITCHEN HAS BREAKFAST AREA AND INCLUDES A FRIDGE. ALL ROOMS UPSTAIRS AS WELL AS THE LAUNDRY THAT INCLUDES WASHER/DRYER. NICE SIZED MASTER WITH FULL BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET. ALL ROOMS HAVE CEILING FANS TO HELP WITH COOLING. FINAL CLEAN TO BE DONE BEFORE MOVE IN. A/C FILTERS INCLUDED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Jetlyn Drive have any available units?
115 Jetlyn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Jetlyn Drive have?
Some of 115 Jetlyn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Jetlyn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
115 Jetlyn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Jetlyn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Jetlyn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 115 Jetlyn Drive offer parking?
No, 115 Jetlyn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 115 Jetlyn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Jetlyn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Jetlyn Drive have a pool?
No, 115 Jetlyn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 115 Jetlyn Drive have accessible units?
No, 115 Jetlyn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Jetlyn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Jetlyn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

