Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Spacious 2-bedroom apartment with lots of natural light and private entry. 2nd floor, open living area, in historic Beacon Hill. Only a 10 min drive to the Pearl or Riverwalk! Easy access to public transportation & I-10. Students, military, medical all welcome. Walk to SAC and San Pedro Springs Park. Just painted and there's a laundromat less than a block away. Ready to rent!