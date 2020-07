Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Simply Stunning***Wall to Wall upgrades and updates**Porcelain flooring throughout**Open Flexible floor plan**Granite counter tops and top of the line Light fixtures**Home has been re-imagined and is Gorgeous***High demand North Central subdivision Whispering Oaks**Easy access to IH 10, Loop 410, Alon Shopping and Dining area**Easy commute to Airport as well**NO PETS and NO SMOKING, no exceptions