11304 Candle Park

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This little treasure is Parkwood's best value! Carpet replaced 7/16/16 . Huge Master Bedroom & Walk-in Closets. Huge kitchen w/walk-in pantry & beautiful view of terraced garden, mature live oaks, herb garden & mature xer-i-scape originally designed by Manuel Flores. Entire yard planted w/easy care perennials for year round bloom and low water costs. Exterior brick and vinyl siding with gutters and 1500 gallon rainwater collection unit. New AC installed 01/19/18. Northside Schools, easy access to 1604.