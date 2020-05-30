All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:15 AM

11304 Candle Park

11304 Candle Park · No Longer Available
Location

11304 Candle Park, San Antonio, TX 78249
Parkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This little treasure is Parkwood's best value! Carpet replaced 7/16/16 . Huge Master Bedroom & Walk-in Closets. Huge kitchen w/walk-in pantry & beautiful view of terraced garden, mature live oaks, herb garden & mature xer-i-scape originally designed by Manuel Flores. Entire yard planted w/easy care perennials for year round bloom and low water costs. Exterior brick and vinyl siding with gutters and 1500 gallon rainwater collection unit. New AC installed 01/19/18. Northside Schools, easy access to 1604.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11304 Candle Park have any available units?
11304 Candle Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11304 Candle Park have?
Some of 11304 Candle Park's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11304 Candle Park currently offering any rent specials?
11304 Candle Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11304 Candle Park pet-friendly?
No, 11304 Candle Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11304 Candle Park offer parking?
Yes, 11304 Candle Park offers parking.
Does 11304 Candle Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11304 Candle Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11304 Candle Park have a pool?
No, 11304 Candle Park does not have a pool.
Does 11304 Candle Park have accessible units?
No, 11304 Candle Park does not have accessible units.
Does 11304 Candle Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 11304 Candle Park does not have units with dishwashers.
