11242 Jade Spring

Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning game room

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities game room parking garage

Very open floor plan with lots of space! 5th bedroom set up to be a game room or library or 2nd living area. Game room and master have a great view from second floor. Wood and tiles in dinning room and kitchen breakfast area. Master has both shower and tub Detached garage with driveway. New roof in 2016, New Ac for upstairs, New HVAC, new dishwasher. Water softener installed. House has sprinkler system. Awesome location with a gated community. Convenient to Medical center, UTSA, USAA, La Cantera and much more.