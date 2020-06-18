All apartments in San Antonio
11242 Jade Spring

11242 Jade Spring · No Longer Available
Location

11242 Jade Spring, San Antonio, TX 78249
Woodridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Very open floor plan with lots of space! 5th bedroom set up to be a game room or library or 2nd living area. Game room and master have a great view from second floor. Wood and tiles in dinning room and kitchen breakfast area. Master has both shower and tub Detached garage with driveway. New roof in 2016, New Ac for upstairs, New HVAC, new dishwasher. Water softener installed. House has sprinkler system. Awesome location with a gated community. Convenient to Medical center, UTSA, USAA, La Cantera and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11242 Jade Spring have any available units?
11242 Jade Spring doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11242 Jade Spring have?
Some of 11242 Jade Spring's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11242 Jade Spring currently offering any rent specials?
11242 Jade Spring isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11242 Jade Spring pet-friendly?
No, 11242 Jade Spring is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11242 Jade Spring offer parking?
Yes, 11242 Jade Spring does offer parking.
Does 11242 Jade Spring have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11242 Jade Spring does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11242 Jade Spring have a pool?
No, 11242 Jade Spring does not have a pool.
Does 11242 Jade Spring have accessible units?
No, 11242 Jade Spring does not have accessible units.
Does 11242 Jade Spring have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11242 Jade Spring has units with dishwashers.
