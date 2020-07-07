All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1121 Lamar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1121 Lamar
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:06 PM

1121 Lamar

1121 Lamar Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1121 Lamar Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $999 · Avail. Jul 15

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 1-bathroom single family house located in the heart of Downtown San Antonio, built in 1920`s is the perfect balance between classic and modern style, urban living at its best, just minutes from River Walk, Tower of the Americas, the AT&T Center, Lockwood Park, St. Philip's College - Watson Fine Arts Center, and the mighty Alamo dome.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply; all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5887072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Lamar have any available units?
1121 Lamar has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Lamar have?
Some of 1121 Lamar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Lamar currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Lamar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Lamar pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 Lamar is pet friendly.
Does 1121 Lamar offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Lamar offers parking.
Does 1121 Lamar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 Lamar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Lamar have a pool?
No, 1121 Lamar does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Lamar have accessible units?
No, 1121 Lamar does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Lamar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Lamar has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1121 Lamar?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Siesta Lane
111 Siesta Lane
San Antonio, TX 78201
Emerald Village
1604 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78259
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78259
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Costa Cadiz
2819 South WW WhiteRoad
San Antonio, TX 78222
Escapade
7600 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Connally
5300 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Carlyle Place
1751 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity