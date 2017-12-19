1119 West Myrtle Street Unit A

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Two Bedroom located near Five Points, AVAILABLE NOW! - Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex AVAILABLE NOW in Five Points, a prime location minutes from the Downtown Area with convenient access to I-10, I-35 highways.Washer/Dryer connections in unit. Fenced back yard!



Appliances included: Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Stove!



Tenant is required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



(RLNE5226575)