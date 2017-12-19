All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1119 West Myrtle Street Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1119 West Myrtle Street Unit A
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:05 PM

1119 West Myrtle Street Unit A

1119 West Myrtle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1119 West Myrtle Street, San Antonio, TX 78201
Woodlawn Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Two Bedroom located near Five Points, AVAILABLE NOW! - Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex AVAILABLE NOW in Five Points, a prime location minutes from the Downtown Area with convenient access to I-10, I-35 highways.Washer/Dryer connections in unit. Fenced back yard!

Appliances included: Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Stove!

Tenant is required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5226575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 West Myrtle Street Unit A have any available units?
1119 West Myrtle Street Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 West Myrtle Street Unit A have?
Some of 1119 West Myrtle Street Unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 West Myrtle Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1119 West Myrtle Street Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 West Myrtle Street Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 West Myrtle Street Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1119 West Myrtle Street Unit A offer parking?
No, 1119 West Myrtle Street Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1119 West Myrtle Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 West Myrtle Street Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 West Myrtle Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 1119 West Myrtle Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1119 West Myrtle Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1119 West Myrtle Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 West Myrtle Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 West Myrtle Street Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Huntington
7770 Pipers Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Hills Village
1847 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Stoneleigh Apartments
2626 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78232
Park Greene Townhomes
13031 Park Crossing Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Soap Factory
500 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
Abbey at Copper Creek
11245 Sir Winston St
San Antonio, TX 78216
Pradera
11631 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio