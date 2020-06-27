All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:47 PM

1113 HAYS ST

1113 Hays Street · No Longer Available
Location

1113 Hays Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
dog park
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming historic bungalow located in the heart of Dignowity Hill. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, open floor plan, original long leaf pine floors, refrigerator, window coverings, and so much more. Perfect for entertaining. Entire property fenced in. Parking pad in the backyard, street access, inside fence. Pre-wired for security system. This neighborhood is super close to the Pearl Brewery and other amazing eats and drinks. Minutes from downtown, Southtown, Bluestar, Mission Reach Trail, dog park, and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 HAYS ST have any available units?
1113 HAYS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 HAYS ST have?
Some of 1113 HAYS ST's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 HAYS ST currently offering any rent specials?
1113 HAYS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 HAYS ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1113 HAYS ST is pet friendly.
Does 1113 HAYS ST offer parking?
Yes, 1113 HAYS ST offers parking.
Does 1113 HAYS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 HAYS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 HAYS ST have a pool?
No, 1113 HAYS ST does not have a pool.
Does 1113 HAYS ST have accessible units?
No, 1113 HAYS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 HAYS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 HAYS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
