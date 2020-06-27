1113 HAYS ST

Amenities

Charming historic bungalow located in the heart of Dignowity Hill. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, open floor plan, original long leaf pine floors, refrigerator, window coverings, and so much more. Perfect for entertaining. Entire property fenced in. Parking pad in the backyard, street access, inside fence. Pre-wired for security system. This neighborhood is super close to the Pearl Brewery and other amazing eats and drinks. Minutes from downtown, Southtown, Bluestar, Mission Reach Trail, dog park, and major highways.