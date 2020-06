Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

First time Rental ! This pristine home is in a lovely gated neighborhood! Soaring ceilings with a cozy fireplace makes this house feel like home. Open Floor plan with 2nd dining or use this space as an office at home! Master bedroom down has a spacious bathroom with separate shower and garden tub. Walk-in Closet? YES!! Loft/Game room is a must for having love ones enjoy a second living area. Secondary bedrooms are perfect for the growing family. Enjoy this home.....but fall in LOVE with this back yard with 3 different decks for entertaining! Mature trees and lot's of shade. The owner have kept with home immaculate! They welcome a tenant to love and care for their home as much as they have. Easy to show ---- Available July 1st....just in time for a 4th of July family gathering!