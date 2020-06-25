10719 Branded Hollow

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 story home located in far west San Antonio near major highways. Northside Independent School District w/ Kallison Elementary School located within the community, resort-style amenities, & fun weekly activities. Amenities include club house, pool, gym, nature trails, food truck station & much more! Home has an open floor plan with a modern kitchen, 2 living areas & 5 bedrooms. Kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, recessed lighting, SS appliances, & middle island. Hard tile throughout with carpet in 2nd living and bedrooms. Master bath has a separate tub/shower, double vanity & a huge walk in closet. Washer/dryer connections available! Home is complete with 2 car garage & large backyard perfect for pets & entertaining!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.