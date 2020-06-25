All apartments in San Antonio
10719 Branded Hollow
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:36 PM

10719 Branded Hollow

10719 Branded Holw · No Longer Available
Location

10719 Branded Holw, San Antonio, TX 78254

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 story home located in far west San Antonio near major highways. Northside Independent School District w/ Kallison Elementary School located within the community, resort-style amenities, & fun weekly activities. Amenities include club house, pool, gym, nature trails, food truck station & much more! Home has an open floor plan with a modern kitchen, 2 living areas & 5 bedrooms. Kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, recessed lighting, SS appliances, & middle island. Hard tile throughout with carpet in 2nd living and bedrooms. Master bath has a separate tub/shower, double vanity & a huge walk in closet. Washer/dryer connections available! Home is complete with 2 car garage & large backyard perfect for pets & entertaining!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10719 Branded Hollow have any available units?
10719 Branded Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10719 Branded Hollow have?
Some of 10719 Branded Hollow's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10719 Branded Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
10719 Branded Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10719 Branded Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, 10719 Branded Hollow is pet friendly.
Does 10719 Branded Hollow offer parking?
Yes, 10719 Branded Hollow offers parking.
Does 10719 Branded Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10719 Branded Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10719 Branded Hollow have a pool?
Yes, 10719 Branded Hollow has a pool.
Does 10719 Branded Hollow have accessible units?
No, 10719 Branded Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 10719 Branded Hollow have units with dishwashers?
No, 10719 Branded Hollow does not have units with dishwashers.
