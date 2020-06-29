10710 Impala Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse game room on-site laundry parking playground pool garage guest suite internet access tennis court

Immaculate home ready for immediate move in has ceramic tile throughout the downstairs. Entry opens to formal dining room. Huge island kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and counter top space. Large bedroom with full bath down can be second master or guest suite. Game room and 3 large bedrooms up. Luxurious master with spacious full bath has his & hers double vanity and separate tub/shower. Community center offers pool, playground & clubhouse. Location is close to Lackland AFB, Westover Hills, & Seaworld.

IMMACULATE! Mini Master/Guest suite Down!! Open Floor Plan Large Island Kitchen, this home is centrally located to Seaworld and Lackland AFB. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications anyone over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120.