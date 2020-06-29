All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 10710 Impala Springs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
10710 Impala Springs
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:57 PM

10710 Impala Springs

10710 Impala Springs · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10710 Impala Springs, San Antonio, TX 78245

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
internet access
tennis court
Immaculate home ready for immediate move in has ceramic tile throughout the downstairs. Entry opens to formal dining room. Huge island kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and counter top space. Large bedroom with full bath down can be second master or guest suite. Game room and 3 large bedrooms up. Luxurious master with spacious full bath has his & hers double vanity and separate tub/shower. Community center offers pool, playground & clubhouse. Location is close to Lackland AFB, Westover Hills, & Seaworld.
IMMACULATE! Mini Master/Guest suite Down!! Open Floor Plan Large Island Kitchen, this home is centrally located to Seaworld and Lackland AFB. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications anyone over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10710 Impala Springs have any available units?
10710 Impala Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10710 Impala Springs have?
Some of 10710 Impala Springs's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10710 Impala Springs currently offering any rent specials?
10710 Impala Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10710 Impala Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, 10710 Impala Springs is pet friendly.
Does 10710 Impala Springs offer parking?
Yes, 10710 Impala Springs offers parking.
Does 10710 Impala Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10710 Impala Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10710 Impala Springs have a pool?
Yes, 10710 Impala Springs has a pool.
Does 10710 Impala Springs have accessible units?
No, 10710 Impala Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 10710 Impala Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10710 Impala Springs has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooksfield Apartments
7577 Old Corpus Christi Road
San Antonio, TX 78223
Tom Pawel Village
14785 Omicron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78245
River House
122 Roy Smith St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Oak Terrace
9203 IH-10 West
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Henry B
11530 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt
San Antonio, TX 78204
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio