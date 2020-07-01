All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 23 2020 at 3:28 AM

1071 Honey Tree St

1071 Honey Tree Street · No Longer Available
Location

1071 Honey Tree Street, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute 3 bed 2 bath home located in Heritage Northwest.1 story home with 1 car garage. Recently remodeled with new laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout. No Pets allowed. All residents are enrolled in Resident Amenity Package- $40 per month. Monthly pet fee applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1071 Honey Tree St have any available units?
1071 Honey Tree St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1071 Honey Tree St currently offering any rent specials?
1071 Honey Tree St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1071 Honey Tree St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1071 Honey Tree St is pet friendly.
Does 1071 Honey Tree St offer parking?
Yes, 1071 Honey Tree St offers parking.
Does 1071 Honey Tree St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1071 Honey Tree St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1071 Honey Tree St have a pool?
No, 1071 Honey Tree St does not have a pool.
Does 1071 Honey Tree St have accessible units?
No, 1071 Honey Tree St does not have accessible units.
Does 1071 Honey Tree St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1071 Honey Tree St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1071 Honey Tree St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1071 Honey Tree St does not have units with air conditioning.

