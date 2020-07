Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled home where everything is new: HVAC, water heater, floors and sub-floor, wall insulation, roof, new windows with 2" blinds, totally remodeled bathrooms, complete kitchen, all new appliances, new garage door with remote. Minutes from the Medical Center. Near downtown, IH 10 and Loop 410. Gravel walkways. This is an amazing home in a convenient location! Call to see it today!