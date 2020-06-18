All apartments in San Antonio
10649 Starcrest Dr
10649 Starcrest Dr

10649 Starcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10649 Starcrest Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217
Oak Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled 1 bed and 1 bath home. Conveniently located 5 miles from the airport and 12 miles from downtown of San Antonio. The unit contains washer and dryer connections and a small enclosed patio. Add $25 for water on top of the rent. Maximum lease term of 2 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10649 Starcrest Dr have any available units?
10649 Starcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 10649 Starcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10649 Starcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10649 Starcrest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10649 Starcrest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10649 Starcrest Dr offer parking?
No, 10649 Starcrest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10649 Starcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10649 Starcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10649 Starcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 10649 Starcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10649 Starcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 10649 Starcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10649 Starcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10649 Starcrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10649 Starcrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10649 Starcrest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
