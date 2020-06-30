All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 10603 Starcrest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
10603 Starcrest
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

10603 Starcrest

10603 Starcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Oak Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10603 Starcrest Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217
Oak Grove

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great unit located near Wurzbach Parkway & Nacogdoches. This cute 2/1 will not disappoint and comes equipped w/central A/C, stove, fridge & dishwasher. Parking lot out front & common backyard.

SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NO PETS!

APPLICATION FEE $65
Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check.
Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND SHOWING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10603 Starcrest have any available units?
10603 Starcrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10603 Starcrest have?
Some of 10603 Starcrest's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10603 Starcrest currently offering any rent specials?
10603 Starcrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10603 Starcrest pet-friendly?
No, 10603 Starcrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10603 Starcrest offer parking?
Yes, 10603 Starcrest offers parking.
Does 10603 Starcrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10603 Starcrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10603 Starcrest have a pool?
No, 10603 Starcrest does not have a pool.
Does 10603 Starcrest have accessible units?
No, 10603 Starcrest does not have accessible units.
Does 10603 Starcrest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10603 Starcrest has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One
San Antonio, TX 78230
Las Brisas
12626 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Cornerstone
1002 Grosvenor Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78221
The Highline
5655 UTSA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Villages of Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245
711 E Carson
711 East Carson Street
San Antonio, TX 78208

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio