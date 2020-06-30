10603 Starcrest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great unit located near Wurzbach Parkway & Nacogdoches. This cute 2/1 will not disappoint and comes equipped w/central A/C, stove, fridge & dishwasher. Parking lot out front & common backyard.



SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NO PETS!



APPLICATION FEE $65

Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check.

Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



