10502 Burr Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

One Story in Dreamland Oaks - This Beautiful Updated Home Is located On a Large Lot That Backs Up To 100 Acre Park! Awesome Outdoor Area for Entertaining. Private Gated Rear Entry, Spacious Tandem Garage With Work Shop Area & Carport. Interior Features Terrazzo Flooring, Beautiful Kitchen With Stainless Appliances, Huge Laundry Room. Master Offers Sitting Area And Custom Tile Bath With Walk In Shower. Central Location Close To Shopping, Restaurants, Hardberger Park, 410! PLUS, a one-month free rent with a January 1st lease start date



