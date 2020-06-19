All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 10426 lion moon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
10426 lion moon
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:56 PM

10426 lion moon

10426 Lion Moon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10426 Lion Moon, San Antonio, TX 78251
Sierra Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This rental home is in immaculate condition. Includes all appliances, to include microwave & water softener. Brand new disp, A/C less than 2 yrs, to include regular maintenance service, new water heater and new dishwasher. You have GOT to come see this awesome back yard with great cov'd porch AND a patio. No pets. Community pool. Verify schools if important. No broken leases/evictions, good rental/work history, no criminal history & required household income must be $4500 monthly. Each person over age 18 must fill out application. Also, third bedroom walls are no longer red.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10426 lion moon have any available units?
10426 lion moon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10426 lion moon have?
Some of 10426 lion moon's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10426 lion moon currently offering any rent specials?
10426 lion moon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10426 lion moon pet-friendly?
No, 10426 lion moon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10426 lion moon offer parking?
Yes, 10426 lion moon offers parking.
Does 10426 lion moon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10426 lion moon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10426 lion moon have a pool?
Yes, 10426 lion moon has a pool.
Does 10426 lion moon have accessible units?
No, 10426 lion moon does not have accessible units.
Does 10426 lion moon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10426 lion moon has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road
San Antonio, TX 78209
Parc at Wall Street
11700 Wallstreet
San Antonio, TX 78230
1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78233
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview
San Antonio, TX 78213
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78253
Highpoint South
7110 Wurzbach Road - 302
San Antonio, TX 78240
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio