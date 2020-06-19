10426 lion moon

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning microwave

This rental home is in immaculate condition. Includes all appliances, to include microwave & water softener. Brand new disp, A/C less than 2 yrs, to include regular maintenance service, new water heater and new dishwasher. You have GOT to come see this awesome back yard with great cov'd porch AND a patio. No pets. Community pool. Verify schools if important. No broken leases/evictions, good rental/work history, no criminal history & required household income must be $4500 monthly. Each person over age 18 must fill out application. Also, third bedroom walls are no longer red.