Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel

Two - Story, 3 bedroom home located in the NW side of San Antonio, close to Sea World! Come take a look today at this very well taken care of home, laminate flooring throughout entire first floor, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large backyard and much more... Home will be ready for move in 2/21/2020.