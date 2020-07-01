All apartments in San Antonio
1026 Edison

1026 Edison Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1026 Edison Drive, San Antonio, TX 78201
Northwest Los Angeles Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MOVE IN SPECIAL!! 2 Bedroom 1 bath duplex with washer and dryer included! - This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex is MOVE IN READY! Enjoy the privacy with the faux bushing to your front door. This unit offers off street parking as well as a fenced backyard for entertaining. Large open living room with wood plank flooring,all kitchen appliances included! Both bedrooms offer great sized closets as well as ceiling fans. Stacked washer and dryer included! Easy access to IH 10 as well as near downtown! Fresh paint and new carpet in bedrooms! Call today to set up a showing! 210-787-3876

*MOVE IN SPECIAL! FIRST 3 MONTHS RENT $750!

SCHEDULE A SHOWING HERE! https://showmojo.com/l/3a2b67d044

APPLY HERE- https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-4acf56bd-6245-49f1-9d18-913db60bc9cf

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5626626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 Edison have any available units?
1026 Edison doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 Edison have?
Some of 1026 Edison's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 Edison currently offering any rent specials?
1026 Edison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 Edison pet-friendly?
Yes, 1026 Edison is pet friendly.
Does 1026 Edison offer parking?
Yes, 1026 Edison offers parking.
Does 1026 Edison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1026 Edison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 Edison have a pool?
No, 1026 Edison does not have a pool.
Does 1026 Edison have accessible units?
No, 1026 Edison does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 Edison have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 Edison does not have units with dishwashers.

