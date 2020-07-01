All apartments in San Antonio
1016 N Center St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1016 N Center St

1016 North Center · No Longer Available
Location

1016 North Center, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Urban Living Available March-15 -- 3 Bed / 2 Bath Available 03/15/19 Available March-15
3 Bedroom 2 Bath laundry room
Fully Renovated- Available immediately.
See Video Tour of this property: https://youtu.be/9nrLtWm_kdc
This is a completely remodeled renovated home like new construction - Available immediately - Minutes from downtown. Pets Deposit and Fees apply.
Includes new designer porcelain floors throughout (no carpet), New Kitchen with granite countertops, new doors, drywall, new lighting, plumbing, new roof and exterior siding, new central AC/Heat and water heater. Home features 1,150sqft with a nice open concept, living room and dining room, 3 bedrooms / 2 bath and laundry room.
Fenced yard.
You don't want to miss this one!

(RLNE3890144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 N Center St have any available units?
1016 N Center St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 N Center St have?
Some of 1016 N Center St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 N Center St currently offering any rent specials?
1016 N Center St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 N Center St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 N Center St is pet friendly.
Does 1016 N Center St offer parking?
No, 1016 N Center St does not offer parking.
Does 1016 N Center St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 N Center St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 N Center St have a pool?
No, 1016 N Center St does not have a pool.
Does 1016 N Center St have accessible units?
No, 1016 N Center St does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 N Center St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 N Center St has units with dishwashers.

