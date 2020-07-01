1016 N Center St

Amenities
Urban Living Available March-15 -- 3 Bed / 2 Bath Available 03/15/19 Available March-15
3 Bedroom 2 Bath laundry room
Fully Renovated- Available immediately.
See Video Tour of this property: https://youtu.be/9nrLtWm_kdc
This is a completely remodeled renovated home like new construction - Available immediately - Minutes from downtown. Pets Deposit and Fees apply.
Includes new designer porcelain floors throughout (no carpet), New Kitchen with granite countertops, new doors, drywall, new lighting, plumbing, new roof and exterior siding, new central AC/Heat and water heater. Home features 1,150sqft with a nice open concept, living room and dining room, 3 bedrooms / 2 bath and laundry room.
Fenced yard.
You don't want to miss this one!
(RLNE3890144)