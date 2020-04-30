All apartments in San Antonio
Location

10127 Amber Flora Drive, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This charming two story home features an inviting bright, open floor plan, updated wood vinyl flooring throughout the downstairs, with all bedrooms located upstairs including the laundry room for your convenience! Home is getting BRAND NEW carpet installed upstairs on June 28th. The roof was replaced in 2016 and new fencing has been installed. This home the perfect location for nearby shopping centers, restaurants, and just minutes away from Sea World! Easy access onto Hwy 1604 and 151. Ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10127 AMBER FLORA DR have any available units?
10127 AMBER FLORA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10127 AMBER FLORA DR have?
Some of 10127 AMBER FLORA DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10127 AMBER FLORA DR currently offering any rent specials?
10127 AMBER FLORA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10127 AMBER FLORA DR pet-friendly?
No, 10127 AMBER FLORA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10127 AMBER FLORA DR offer parking?
Yes, 10127 AMBER FLORA DR offers parking.
Does 10127 AMBER FLORA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10127 AMBER FLORA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10127 AMBER FLORA DR have a pool?
No, 10127 AMBER FLORA DR does not have a pool.
Does 10127 AMBER FLORA DR have accessible units?
No, 10127 AMBER FLORA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10127 AMBER FLORA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10127 AMBER FLORA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
