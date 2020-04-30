10127 AMBER FLORA DR

Amenities

This charming two story home features an inviting bright, open floor plan, updated wood vinyl flooring throughout the downstairs, with all bedrooms located upstairs including the laundry room for your convenience! Home is getting BRAND NEW carpet installed upstairs on June 28th. The roof was replaced in 2016 and new fencing has been installed. This home the perfect location for nearby shopping centers, restaurants, and just minutes away from Sea World! Easy access onto Hwy 1604 and 151. Ready to move in!