All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 10114 TERRA OAK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
10114 TERRA OAK
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:43 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10114 TERRA OAK
10114 Terra Oak
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location
10114 Terra Oak, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CUTE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WELL MANTAINED HOME. WALKING DISTANCE TO ELEMENTAY SCHOOL. One car garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10114 TERRA OAK have any available units?
10114 TERRA OAK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 10114 TERRA OAK currently offering any rent specials?
10114 TERRA OAK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10114 TERRA OAK pet-friendly?
No, 10114 TERRA OAK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 10114 TERRA OAK offer parking?
Yes, 10114 TERRA OAK offers parking.
Does 10114 TERRA OAK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10114 TERRA OAK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10114 TERRA OAK have a pool?
No, 10114 TERRA OAK does not have a pool.
Does 10114 TERRA OAK have accessible units?
No, 10114 TERRA OAK does not have accessible units.
Does 10114 TERRA OAK have units with dishwashers?
No, 10114 TERRA OAK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10114 TERRA OAK have units with air conditioning?
No, 10114 TERRA OAK does not have units with air conditioning.
