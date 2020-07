Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage fireplace game room

Gorgeous home in the Oaks At Sonterra gated community. Kitchen featuring granite counter tops, solid wood cabinets. Beautiful hardwood flooring thru out the first level and a stone fireplace in family room perfect for coming winter afternoons. Plus a perfect mother in law suite on the first floor. Three upstairs bedrooms are complemented with two full baths one being a Jack and Jill and a game room, VERIFY Schools.