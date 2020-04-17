Rent Calculator
1000 EL PASO ST
1000 El Paso Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1000 El Paso Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Avenida Guadalupe
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great unit for office or apartment
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1000 EL PASO ST have any available units?
1000 EL PASO ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1000 EL PASO ST currently offering any rent specials?
1000 EL PASO ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 EL PASO ST pet-friendly?
No, 1000 EL PASO ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1000 EL PASO ST offer parking?
No, 1000 EL PASO ST does not offer parking.
Does 1000 EL PASO ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 EL PASO ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 EL PASO ST have a pool?
No, 1000 EL PASO ST does not have a pool.
Does 1000 EL PASO ST have accessible units?
No, 1000 EL PASO ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 EL PASO ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 EL PASO ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 EL PASO ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 EL PASO ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
