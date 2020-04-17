All apartments in San Antonio
1000 EL PASO ST

1000 El Paso Street · No Longer Available
Location

1000 El Paso Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Avenida Guadalupe

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great unit for office or apartment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 EL PASO ST have any available units?
1000 EL PASO ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1000 EL PASO ST currently offering any rent specials?
1000 EL PASO ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 EL PASO ST pet-friendly?
No, 1000 EL PASO ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1000 EL PASO ST offer parking?
No, 1000 EL PASO ST does not offer parking.
Does 1000 EL PASO ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 EL PASO ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 EL PASO ST have a pool?
No, 1000 EL PASO ST does not have a pool.
Does 1000 EL PASO ST have accessible units?
No, 1000 EL PASO ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 EL PASO ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 EL PASO ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 EL PASO ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 EL PASO ST does not have units with air conditioning.
