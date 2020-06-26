7909 Arezzo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

This gorgeous, newly built home in Sienna 2 boasts 5 bedrooms ( 1 master, 1 Jr suite, and 3 regular bedrooms), 3.5 baths, a large enclosed den/formal dining, open office upstairs, large back yard, large front porch, 2 car garage with utility sink, reverse osmosis water faucet next to kitchen faucet, granite counters, non-salt water softener, super-quiet dishwasher and a spacious layout featuring winding stairs safer for younger kids. The community offers a pool, playgrounds, picnic areas with bathrooms, soccer fields and a basketball court. Sienna residents can use any of the 3 Sienna facilities. Home is 1 minute drive to Kerley elementary school, opening this fall. Close to Walmart, HEB, multiple gyms, hardware stores, 7 mins from Dell diamond, among other awesome places!! CALL ALAN KENT TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! PH. 512-790-5987. CALL ALAN TODAY, 512-790-5987!