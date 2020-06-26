All apartments in Round Rock
Round Rock, TX
7909 Arezzo Drive
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:05 AM

7909 Arezzo Drive

7909 Arezzo Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7909 Arezzo Dr, Round Rock, TX 78665

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
This gorgeous, newly built home in Sienna 2 boasts 5 bedrooms ( 1 master, 1 Jr suite, and 3 regular bedrooms), 3.5 baths, a large enclosed den/formal dining, open office upstairs, large back yard, large front porch, 2 car garage with utility sink, reverse osmosis water faucet next to kitchen faucet, granite counters, non-salt water softener, super-quiet dishwasher and a spacious layout featuring winding stairs safer for younger kids. The community offers a pool, playgrounds, picnic areas with bathrooms, soccer fields and a basketball court. Sienna residents can use any of the 3 Sienna facilities. Home is 1 minute drive to Kerley elementary school, opening this fall. Close to Walmart, HEB, multiple gyms, hardware stores, 7 mins from Dell diamond, among other awesome places!! CALL ALAN KENT TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! PH. 512-790-5987. CALL ALAN TODAY, 512-790-5987!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7909 Arezzo Drive have any available units?
7909 Arezzo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 7909 Arezzo Drive have?
Some of 7909 Arezzo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7909 Arezzo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7909 Arezzo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7909 Arezzo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7909 Arezzo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 7909 Arezzo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7909 Arezzo Drive offers parking.
Does 7909 Arezzo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7909 Arezzo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7909 Arezzo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7909 Arezzo Drive has a pool.
Does 7909 Arezzo Drive have accessible units?
No, 7909 Arezzo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7909 Arezzo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7909 Arezzo Drive has units with dishwashers.
