Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving volleyball court cats allowed 24hr maintenance bike storage carport dog park e-payments internet access online portal trash valet

Step into your beautifully crafted apartment home where you are worlds apart from anything else in Round Rock, TX. Enjoy the indulgences of a worry-free lifestyle with exceptional apartment amenities and community features. With 250 artfully crafted one, two and three-bedroom apartments, you will feel like you are living in true luxury without the stress and hurried city scene. Each impeccably finished residence is designed with spacious living areas and private balconies and patios.