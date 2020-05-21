413 Meadowcreek Cir

Amenities

Available 02/01/20 FULLY REMODELED HOME - Property Id: 202784



For lease FULLY REMODELED 3 bedroom, 2 bath house convenient to IH35 and Dell Technologies campus and minutes from downtown Round Rock. Please call, text or email to make an appointment to view the property. Tile floors throughout (NO Carpet). Brand new HVAC & water-heater. Gorgeous galley kitchen with open breakfast area adjacent to living area. Furnished with stainless steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances and granite counter tops. 2 bedrooms in front of the house with separate bath. Large master bedroom. 2 car garage. Electricity and Natural Gas on Property. Quarter mile from Greenlawn Park. Sorry, no smoking. One year lease minimum with security deposit of one month rent. References and credit check required. Renters insurance required. Pet deposit $500 per pet.

