Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

413 Meadowcreek Cir

413 Meadowcreek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

413 Meadowcreek Circle, Round Rock, TX 78664
Greenslopes at Lake Creek

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available 02/01/20 FULLY REMODELED HOME - Property Id: 202784

For lease FULLY REMODELED 3 bedroom, 2 bath house convenient to IH35 and Dell Technologies campus and minutes from downtown Round Rock. Please call, text or email to make an appointment to view the property. Tile floors throughout (NO Carpet). Brand new HVAC & water-heater. Gorgeous galley kitchen with open breakfast area adjacent to living area. Furnished with stainless steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances and granite counter tops. 2 bedrooms in front of the house with separate bath. Large master bedroom. 2 car garage. Electricity and Natural Gas on Property. Quarter mile from Greenlawn Park. Sorry, no smoking. One year lease minimum with security deposit of one month rent. References and credit check required. Renters insurance required. Pet deposit $500 per pet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202784
Property Id 202784

(RLNE5456100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Meadowcreek Cir have any available units?
413 Meadowcreek Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 Meadowcreek Cir have?
Some of 413 Meadowcreek Cir's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Meadowcreek Cir currently offering any rent specials?
413 Meadowcreek Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Meadowcreek Cir pet-friendly?
No, 413 Meadowcreek Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 413 Meadowcreek Cir offer parking?
Yes, 413 Meadowcreek Cir offers parking.
Does 413 Meadowcreek Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Meadowcreek Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Meadowcreek Cir have a pool?
Yes, 413 Meadowcreek Cir has a pool.
Does 413 Meadowcreek Cir have accessible units?
No, 413 Meadowcreek Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Meadowcreek Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Meadowcreek Cir has units with dishwashers.

