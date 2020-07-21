3741 Castle Rock DR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel playground

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

1-story home in popular Preserve at Stone Oak neighborhood; covered patio; separate shower/garden tub in master bath; hard tile floors in living/dining/kitchen areas; refrigerator included. Updates: Interior painted (2017); New kitchen stainless steel appliances & bedroom vinyl plank flooring (2018). No carpet. Blue Ridge Park with sport court, playground, etc just 2 blocks away.Good schools. Near upcoming Indigo Ridge development (Google it). Lease needs to expire in either May/June/July of 2020 or 2021.