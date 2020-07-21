All apartments in Round Rock
3741 Castle Rock DR
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:50 PM

3741 Castle Rock DR

3741 Castle Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3741 Castle Rock Drive, Round Rock, TX 78681
Preserve at Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
1-story home in popular Preserve at Stone Oak neighborhood; covered patio; separate shower/garden tub in master bath; hard tile floors in living/dining/kitchen areas; refrigerator included. Updates: Interior painted (2017); New kitchen stainless steel appliances & bedroom vinyl plank flooring (2018). No carpet. Blue Ridge Park with sport court, playground, etc just 2 blocks away.Good schools. Near upcoming Indigo Ridge development (Google it). Lease needs to expire in either May/June/July of 2020 or 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3741 Castle Rock DR have any available units?
3741 Castle Rock DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3741 Castle Rock DR have?
Some of 3741 Castle Rock DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3741 Castle Rock DR currently offering any rent specials?
3741 Castle Rock DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3741 Castle Rock DR pet-friendly?
No, 3741 Castle Rock DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 3741 Castle Rock DR offer parking?
Yes, 3741 Castle Rock DR offers parking.
Does 3741 Castle Rock DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3741 Castle Rock DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3741 Castle Rock DR have a pool?
No, 3741 Castle Rock DR does not have a pool.
Does 3741 Castle Rock DR have accessible units?
No, 3741 Castle Rock DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3741 Castle Rock DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3741 Castle Rock DR has units with dishwashers.
