26 Apartments For Rent Near Central Texas College

Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,122
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1425 sqft
At Independence Place Apartments in Killeen, TX, you'll discover modern luxury at affordable prices. Our resort-style apartments are located minutes from the Fort Hood Army Base with easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment.

2708 Waterfall Dr
2708 Waterfall Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1794 sqft
This beautiful home is ready for it's new tenant! This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 1 half bath.

Conder Valley
4409 Sand Dollar Dr
4409 Sand Dollar Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
Available 08/14/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020!!! This 1 story home has lots to offer. The living area features a fireplace.

2706 Hemlock Drive
2706 Hemlock Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1045 sqft
2706 Hemlock Drive Available 09/14/20 COMING SOON! - Cozy 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home with 1045 SQFT to call home. The home features tile and rustic wood flooring.

2405 Wisteria Ln
2405 Wisteria Lane, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
4 Bedrooms
Ask
e.g. Apt. 201 or The Arbor or Corner Two Bedroom Available 05/31/20 Available June 2020!! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 living area and 1 dining area, fireplace, a covered patio and ceiling fans throughout.

3609 Fieldcrest Drive
3609 Fieldcrest Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1491 sqft
3609 Fieldcrest Drive Available 07/15/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Affordable home in a super convenient location! Close to Fort Hood, shopping and schools. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with 2 car garage.

3400 Catalina Dr
3400 Catalina Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2275 sqft
3400 Catalina Dr Available 07/22/20 Spacious Beauty! - Spacious two-story, four bedroom home in Thunder Creek Estates.

3901 Thunder Creek Dr
3901 Thunder Creek Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2119 sqft
Brilliant mix of formal elegance and voluminous space in this 2 story home in prestigious Thunder Creek Estates. This impressive home creates picturesque curb appeal. Ceramic Tile entry and Kitchen area.

Clear Creek Estates
4107 Foster Ln
4107 Foster Lane, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1471 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a refrigerator, dishwasher, fireplace, washer and dryer connections, an electric range and fenced backyard. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

3408 Thunder Creek Dr
3408 Thunder Creek Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1744 sqft
This 2 Story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms a 2 car garage features a Loft upstairs, fireplace, an electric range, washer and dryer connections, refrigerator, and a dishwasher. Pets welcomed.

4304 Bally Drive
4304 Bally Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
1861 sqft
4304 Bally Drive Available 08/05/20 Small Dogs Accepted! - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty.

2504 Wisteria Lane
2504 Wisteria Lane, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1916 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, refrigerator, an electric range, dishwasher, washer and dryer connections. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

3709 Frigate Dr.
3709 Frigate Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1890 sqft
This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with a 2 car garage features washer and dryer connections, refrigerator, dishwasher, and an electric range. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

4310 Stallion
4310 Stallion Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1577 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage, spacious living room, washer and dryer connections, fenced backyard, refrigerator, dishwasher and an electric range. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

3504 Viewcrest
3504 Viewcrest Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$995
1721 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a 2 car garage features a refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, dishwasher and an electric range. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

Clear Creek Estates
4105 Ethel Ave
4105 Ethel Avenue, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$985
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020!!! NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON!! This home is located in Clear Creek Estates and is close to Fort Hood. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 living area and 1 dining area. The master bath has a jacuzzi tub.

3908 Fox Glove Lane
3908 Fox Glove Lane, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,160
1571 sqft
**No deposit for qualified applicants** Cute 4 bedroom, 2 bath all brick on corner lot. Spacious living area with tiled fireplace. Master has garden tub, separate shower, double vanities, and walk in closets.

1507 Westway Drive
1507 Westway Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1084 sqft
1507 Westway Drive Available 08/31/20 - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty.

Clear Creek Estates
4105 Esta Lee Ave
4105 Esta Lee Avenue, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1642 sqft
4105 Esta Lee Ave Available 07/17/20 4105 Esta Lee - Call LONGHORN PROPERTIES @ 254-526-0382 FOR DETAILS. - This 4 bdrm / 2 bath single family property features all the comforts you want in a home.

Conder Valley
4309 Hank Dr
4309 Hank Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1749 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, an electric range and dishwasher. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.

Clear Creek Estates
4904 John David Drive
4904 John David Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
2590 sqft
This 3 bedroom and 2 bath duplex is in a great location. Don't miss out on the nice and cozy place that you can call home! Call and schedule your tour today.

2605 Wisteria Lane, HTR 102
2605 Wisteria Lane, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2016 sqft
This 4 bdr., 2 bth., 2 car garage offers up two living areas and 2 dining. The spacious kitchen opens up to the family room. The two sided wood burning fireplace can be enjoyed by those in the formal living or family rooms.

2503 BACHELOR BUTTON
2503 Bachelor Button Boulevard, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2257 sqft
2503 BACHELOR BUTTON Available 07/31/20 4 Bedroom close to Ft Hood! - Two living areas, formal dining. Kitchen and eat-in dining is open to the den with fireplace. Breakfast bar separates the space. Lots of kitchen cupboards and counter-top space.

Conder Valley
4404 Beach Ball
4404 Beach Ball Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1643 sqft
4404 Beach Ball Available 07/20/20 Spacious 3 bdrm 2 bath close to Ft. Hood & HWY 195 - Close to Ft.

