1713 Rosenborough Lane South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry oven walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool 24hr maintenance

Gorgeous and updated spacious home in highly desirable gated community. Quartz kitchen counters, custom distressed cabinets, stainless appliances, double oven. Washer/dryer included, gas fireplace, downstairs office and giant open area upstairs. Nest system includes doorbell camera, thermostats and smoke detectors. Breakfast room plus separate dining room. Master suite includes alcove, large walk-in closet, double vanity, garden tub and walk-in shower. Walk to Gattis Elementary, community pool and playground. No pets. Security deposit $1995.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



After you have registered for a self-showing, please contact us for gate access.



For your safety during the COVID-19 outbreak, you may instead view our virtual tour of this beautiful property: https://www.icloud.com/photos/#0cGckY7mgWR7ZTGMTd5ss26VQ

