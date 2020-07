Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub

Great location and schools! Close to Tollway and Preston Rd. off Legacy Dr. in top-notch Plano ISD. Greenbelt on the back. Lots of upgrades: Kitchen has granite counter-tops, breakfast bar&island, gas cook-top. Front boasts study with French doors. Master bedroom on 1st floor with his & her walk-in closets, double vanity and jetted spa tub. Game room and 3 bedrooms upstairs, 4th bedroom has a private bathroom perfect as a guest room.